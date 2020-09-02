UrduPoint.com
CTP Urges To Use Safety Helmet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

In a statement issued here, CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added. CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users.

More Stories From Pakistan

