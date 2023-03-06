UrduPoint.com

CTP Utilizing All Resources To Provide 24/7 Licensing Services To Citizens: CTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

CTP utilizing all resources to provide 24/7 licensing services to citizens: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic were utilizing all available resources to provide 24/7 licensing services to citizens.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan during a surprise visit to the Driving License Branch of CTP Headquarters here on Monday informed that CTP had introduced a 24-hour driving license service to facilitate the citizens.

Special arrangements were made at CTP headquarters to provide round the clock driving license facilities to the public.

He said that CTP were also making efforts for the provision of other related services and facilities to the public.

Arrangements were finalized to provide 24/7 driving licensing facility to the students, businessmen, public and private sector employees and others.

He informed that tests for the driving licenses were also being conducted at CTP headquarters on Sunday and two incharges and 15 Traffic Wardens were also deployed at different centers for second shift.

The driving licensing facilities were being provided to the citizens in two shifts and the citizens were able to avail these facilities even after office timing and on weekly holidays.

The CTO said that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens and provide them modern facilities.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

53 minutes ago
 Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovere ..

Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not accep ..

1 hour ago
 7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVER ..

7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate To ..

Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate Together” with New Idea Submis ..

1 hour ago
 The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islam ..

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Congratul ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.