CTP utilizing all resources to provide 24/7 licensing services to citizens: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic were utilizing all available resources to provide 24/7 licensing services to citizens.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan during a surprise visit to the Driving License Branch of CTP Headquarters here on Monday informed that CTP had introduced a 24-hour driving license service to facilitate the citizens.

Special arrangements were made at CTP headquarters to provide round the clock driving license facilities to the public.

He said that CTP were also making efforts for the provision of other related services and facilities to the public.

Arrangements were finalized to provide 24/7 driving licensing facility to the students, businessmen, public and private sector employees and others.

He informed that tests for the driving licenses were also being conducted at CTP headquarters on Sunday and two incharges and 15 Traffic Wardens were also deployed at different centers for second shift.

The driving licensing facilities were being provided to the citizens in two shifts and the citizens were able to avail these facilities even after office timing and on weekly holidays.

The CTO said that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens and provide them modern facilities.