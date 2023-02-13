CTP utilizing resources to facilitate masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IG), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday was utilizing all available resources to facilitate masses.

According to a CTP spokesman, 24/7 driving license facility had been launched here and special arrangements were made at CTP Headquarters and different relevant centers on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan to provide round the clock driving licensing facilities to the students, businessmen, public and private sector employees among others.

The facility introduced here would make the citizens able to avail driving licensing services 24/7, he added.

He informed that tests for the driving licenses were being conducted at CTP headquarters on Sunday and two in-charges and 15 Traffic Wardens were also deployed at different centers for second shift.

The spokesman informed, "The facility was available to the citizens in two shifts but now they were able to avail the facility even after office timing."The CTP said that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens and provide them modern facilities.