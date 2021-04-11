UrduPoint.com
CTP Vow To Take Strict Action Against One Wheelers

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

CTP vow to take strict action against one wheelers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have decided to take strict action against one-wheelers during Ramazan ul Mubarak. According to traffic police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that strict orders had been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

He added that those found involved in the activity would be sent behind bars under Section 99/A.

He also said that one-wheelers not only played with their own lives but also put other road users in danger.

He urged the citizens and parents to come forward and play their role to curb the dangerous activities of one-wheeling, rash and negligent driving which were the main causes of fatal accidents.

