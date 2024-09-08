CTP vows to eliminate encroachment to maintain traffic flow

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi vowed to eliminate encroachment in bid to maintain traffic flow. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima, during a meeting at the Traffic Headquarters in Race Course, emphasized that creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic will not be tolerated.

CTO Benish Fatima issued strict orders to officers and traffic wardens, instructing them to crack down on wrong parking and encroachments without any discrimination.

She stressed that vehicles causing traffic jams due to illegal parking should be immediately removed, and the drivers must impose fine according to traffic rules.

CTO Benish Fatima also directed circle in-charges to take action against illegal encroachments in their areas to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, the CTO announced to conduct surprise inspections across various city roads. She warned that if any illegal parking or encroachments are found causing traffic disruptions, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible officers.

She made it clear that wrong parking and road blockages are unacceptable, as they cause significant inconvenience to citizens.