UrduPoint.com

CTP Vows To Maintain Flow Of Traffic On Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CTP vows to maintain flow of traffic on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi vowed to maintain flow of traffic on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan held a meeting at Traffic Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Taimoor Khan said that all the circle in-charges should ensure the convenience of the buyers and the flow of traffic in the main highways, crowded places, bazaars and commercial markets of their respective circles.

More additional wardens will be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on Eid ul Azha, he added.

He said that illegal cattle markets should be eliminated immediately while special arrangements should be made regarding the cattle markets established by the district administration so that the buyers do not face any hurdles in accessing the cattle markets.

CTO directed to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging and their route permits should be suspended on violation.

He said that strict action should also be taken against the one-wheeling on Eid days and FIR should be registered against the violators.

He further said that wardens should perform their duties dedicatedly and honestly. CTO however, said that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi Circle FIR Market All

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

22 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

22 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

1 hour ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.