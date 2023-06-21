CTP vows to maintain flow of traffic on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi vowed to maintain flow of traffic on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan held a meeting at Traffic Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Taimoor Khan said that all the circle in-charges should ensure the convenience of the buyers and the flow of traffic in the main highways, crowded places, bazaars and commercial markets of their respective circles.

More additional wardens will be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on Eid ul Azha, he added.

He said that illegal cattle markets should be eliminated immediately while special arrangements should be made regarding the cattle markets established by the district administration so that the buyers do not face any hurdles in accessing the cattle markets.

CTO directed to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging and their route permits should be suspended on violation.

He said that strict action should also be taken against the one-wheeling on Eid days and FIR should be registered against the violators.

He further said that wardens should perform their duties dedicatedly and honestly. CTO however, said that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.