CTP warns of action against wheelie-doers on March 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a plan to crackdown on wheelie-doers by deploying special teams in all circles of the city on the Pakistan Day (March 23).

The traffic police would deploy additional force on the main roads including Canal Road, DHA Main Boulevard and near Wagah Border to stop the youngsters involved in wheelie.

The CTP would continue its crackdown on underage driving, wheelie-doing and rash driving, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid while talking to APP here.

He said that the city traffic police official would continue patrolling their respective areas and action would be taken against the vehicles without silencers and those using pressure horns.

He appealed to parents to check and stop their children from involving in one-wheeling as it was dangerous and results in severe accidents.