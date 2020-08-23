UrduPoint.com
CTP Wipes Out Encroachments To Maintain Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

CTP wipes out encroachments to maintain smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a gigantic operation against the encroachers to maintain smooth flow of traffic, Traffic Police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

The operation was carried out at City Saddar Road, Ganjmandi Road, Bara Market, Imperial Market and other important places.

During the operation, the police also confiscated five pushcarts.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said that the encroachers had set up their kiosks on footpath which was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He said encroachments were a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police were making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with the traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

More Stories From Pakistan

