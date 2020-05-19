UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:58 PM

CTPCity Traffic Police (CTP) special traffic plan devised for last 'Ashra': CTO

In order to avert traffic jams on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi are implementing a special traffic plan, especially devised for last 'Ashra' of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :In order to avert traffic jams on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi are implementing a special traffic plan, especially devised for last 'Ashra' of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

A comprehensive plan to control traffic was evolved besides other arrangements, which had been made to regulate traffic load in commercial areas of the city, said Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar.

He said traffic squads were deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at Racecourse traffic office with deployment of special squad. The helpline was working 24-hour and providing help and assistance to the citizens, he added.

He said the Rawalpindi Traffic Police were striving hard and making effective measures to control one-wheeling and violation of other traffic rules.

The CTO said special arrangements were made to control the traffic jams so that the citizens could easily reach at their destinations within shortest possible time.

He said in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements were also made.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law were also ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added.

The CTOP said traffic wardens had been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief during the last Ashra of Ramazan.

He said special directives were issued to the traffic wardens to take strict action against one-wheelers.

The youngsters with dangerous motorcycle driving not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threat to others and interrupt traffic flow, he said.

