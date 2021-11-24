City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi's complaint cell is at the forefront of public service and Traffic Wardens on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, are trying to ease traffic flow on the city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi's complaint cell is at the forefront of public service and Traffic Wardens on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, are trying to ease traffic flow on the city roads.

According to Incharge, CTP Complaint Cell, Inspector Adeel, as many as 1303 complaints were lodged during last 10 months while 1286 were resolved.

Most of the complaints including 1115 received through the PM portal, 5 of Chief Minister Punjab Portal, 54 of IG Punjab Complaint Office, 87 of Regional Police Office Rawalpindi, 2 of DIG Traffic Lahore Office, 21 received in CPO Khuli Kutcheries and 14 complaints lodged through Rawalpindi Police App were resolved within shortest possible time frame while 85 percent of the citizens expressed satisfaction over the prompt resolution of their complaints.

Inspector Adeel informed that during the period, the traffic police received total 1303 complaints out of which 1286 were resolved while remaining were related to other departments which were forwarded to the departments concerned.

CTO appreciated the performance of the Complaints Cell and said that Allah Almighty has chosen us to serve the people and all-out efforts should be made to resolve their complaints as soon as possible as per their satisfaction.

The response given by CTP Rawalpindi on the complaints also helped creating positive image about police.

CTO said that CTP is face of the Punjab Police and Traffic Wardens are ambassadors of the Police so the Traffic Wardens and CTP officers should be polite and well-mannered while dealing with the citizens and they should not run out of patience while on duty.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Traffic Wardens on the directives of CTO Rawalpindi were striving to improve flow of traffic on the city roads and utilizing all available resources to remove encroachments.

City Circle team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, City Circle conducted an operation at Iqbal Road and took action in accordance with the law against encroachments and parking rules violators, he said adding, 57 rules violators were challaned while seven handcarts were confiscated during the operation.

