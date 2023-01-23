The City Traffic Police (CTP) has so far took action against 9,876 wrongly parked vehicles through tyre clamping method during the current month of January till 23rd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has so far took action against 9,876 wrongly parked vehicles through tyre clamping method during the current month of January till 23rd.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Asad Malhi said that crackdown against traffic rules' violation, wrong parking, was continued in provincial capital on the orders of Lahore High Court, adding that wrongly parked vehicles at important and busy thoroughfares were being impounded.

He said that number of lifters to take action against wrongly parked vehicles was not enough so tyre clamping method was being used besides lifters against vehicles wrongly parked at roads.

The CTO said that awareness slips pertaining to traffic rules and violations including wrong parking were also being pasted at vehicles, saying that the wrong parking and encroachments were among the prime causes of traffic mess in city.

Dr Asad Malhi said that no parking sign boards had been set up at key points in the city so people should avoid parking their vehicles at non designated parking areas.