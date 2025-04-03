(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The awareness workshops and training sessions being conducted by the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi (CTP) has resulted in a significant decrease in traffic accidents in the city during the month of March as compared to the previous months.

According to the details, CTP has given training to more than 2000 public sector drivers, and also educated them about the causes, losses and prevention of traffic accidents through its awareness campaign in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The continued awareness workshops are being conducted at CTP's training center Rawalpindi.

According to the statistics released by CTP here on Thursday, 02 fatal accidents occurred in the city area while 04 accidents occurred in rural areas during the month of March, out of which 05 traffic accidents were caused for overs pending, while 01 accident was due to technical malfunction of the vehicle, for which legal actions were taken against the drivers.

The statistics showed that 6 precious lives were lost in these fatal accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima said that in addition to taking steps to prevent accidents, the workshops would continue at the Traffic Headquarters Race Course, to educate heavy vehicles, tractor trolley and rickshaw drivers of traffic rules.

"Road safety is the collective responsibility of every citizen, for which awareness of traffic rules, their implementation and patience on highways are very important", she said.

According to the spokesman CTP, the awareness workshops in rural areas would start soon so that fatal accidents and loss of precious human lives can be prevented.