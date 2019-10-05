CTS test for recruitment in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) postponed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : The written test scheduled to be conducted by Candidates Testing Services (CTS) for the appointment of Junior Engineers and Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday (October 06) has been postponed due to some certain reasons.

FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that all the candidates have also been intimated for the postponement of the text and new date would be announced late.