UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTS Test For Recruitment In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:59 PM

CTS test for recruitment in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) postponed

The written test scheduled to be conducted by Candidates Testing Services (CTS) for the appointment of Junior Engineers and Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday (October 06) has been postponed due to some certain reasons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : The written test scheduled to be conducted by Candidates Testing Services (CTS) for the appointment of Junior Engineers and Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday (October 06) has been postponed due to some certain reasons.

FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that all the candidates have also been intimated for the postponement of the text and new date would be announced late.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company October Sunday All FESCO

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrang ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Dengue awareness camp held to create awarenes ..

7 minutes ago

Barty 'never been happier' as world no.1 reaches C ..

7 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) issues warning to a no ..

7 minutes ago

Over 90 percent of relief operations completes in ..

7 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform invests $2m to equip schools wi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.