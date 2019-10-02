UrduPoint.com
CTS To Conduct Test For Appointments In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:01 PM

CTS to conduct test for appointments in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company

Candidates Testing Services (CTS) will conduct written test for the appointment of 37 Junior Engineers and three Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday October 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Candidates Testing Services (CTS) will conduct written test for the appointment of 37 Junior Engineers and three Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday October 6.

FESCO spokesman said Wednesday that written tests will be conducted at examination centers established at Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Faisalabad.

