CTS To Conduct Test For Appointments In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:01 PM
Candidates Testing Services (CTS) will conduct written test for the appointment of 37 Junior Engineers and three Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday October 6
FESCO spokesman said Wednesday that written tests will be conducted at examination centers established at Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Faisalabad.