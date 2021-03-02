UrduPoint.com
CU Celebrates Baloch Culture Day

CU celebrates Baloch Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Baloch Culture Day was celebrated at the Government College University (GCU) here on Monday with zeal and fervor.

A large number of male and female students wearing traditional Balochi dresses, turbans and shalwar qameez and waistcoats paraded through the University's Bukhari Lawns, performed folk dances and sang Balochi songs.

The Vice Chancellor inaugurated the Baloch Culture Day event, appreciating the enthusiasm of youth in removing misconceptions, protecting and promoting awareness about their cultures, values and heritage. He said celebrating culture days were aimed at spreading awareness, promoting cultural integration and making efforts to keep alive all customs, traditions, cultures and unique lifestyles of people of the province.

He said the GCU was a mini Pakistan where students from different cultural backgrounds study together and also learn from each other about their customs, traditions and life-styles. He announced forming the university level Baloch, Pukhtoon, Kahsmiri and Sindhi cultural student societies at GCU.

The Vice Chancellor also announced organizing the Pakistan Cultural Festival at GCU Lahore on March 23, 2021in which cultures of all provinces and areas of Pakistan would be exhibited and celebrated with unity.

Later, the Vice Chancellor led an on campus student walk held in connection the Baloch Culture Day.

