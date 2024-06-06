Cub Foot Clinic Starts At MTI Hospital Shah Mansoor
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Medical Teaching Hospital (MTI) Bacha Khan Complex Shah Mansoor has opened a club feet clinic with the cooperation of Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad and Miracle Feet.
The clinic was opened in Chapel Foundation established in the hospital for facilitation club feet patients.
The inauguration ceremony of the clinic was also attended by Chief Executive Paraplegic Center, Dr.
Muhammad Ilyas, Director Bacha Khan Complex, Dr. Amjad Mehboob and Club Foor Coordinator, Dr. Muhammad Saqib.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Saqib said that patients of club feet and other deformities would be provided free treated in the center and they would be extended needed assistance and help.
He told that initially club feet patients would be examined on Wednesday and the days would be further increase according to number of patients.
