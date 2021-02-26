UrduPoint.com
Cuban Govt. Shows Interest In Pakistani Textile Goods & Surgical Instruments

Fri 26th February 2021

Cuban Govt. shows interest in Pakistani textile goods & surgical instruments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, called on Ambassador of Cuba Zener J. Caro Gonzalez at his residence.

The ambassador welcomed Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary who was also accompanied by Dr. STK Naim, former Adviser COMSTECH, and Abdul Haleem Asghar, former Joint Scientific Advisor Ministry of Science and Technology.

While having a meeting with Pakistani officials, the ambassador showed keen interest in the imports of textile goods and surgical instruments from Pakistan and exports of pharmaceuticals from Cuba, according to the Spokesman of the ICCBS, said a statement on Friday.

Showing his sentiments for Pakistan, he said, "I have great love and affection for Pakistan and its people, as I have an old association with the country.

I also led a rescue team after 2005 earth quack in Pakistan, and spent more than 9 months in northern areas." He informed the meeting that the development of the Covid-19 vaccine in Cuba was under phase-III clinical trials. Hopefully, it would be available shortly, he mentioned.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary informed the Cuban ambassador about the activities and future programs of COMSTECH and shared the areas of mutual interests.

He also gave a brief introduction of ICCBS -University of Karachi, and its contribution to the promotion of science and research in the country.

The Ambassador has shown keen interest in sustainable collaboration in research, development, production, and technology transfer of technology of bio-pharmaceuticals.

