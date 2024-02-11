Cucumber Cultivation Should Start From Mid-February: Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start early cucumber (Kheera) cultivation from mid-February and complete it during March.
According to a spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department, cucumber is used widely to resolve the problems of skin, stomach, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. as it is a major source of vitamins, magnesium, biotine and minerals.
Therefore, the farmers should cultivate cucumber crops at the maximum area of land because it also plays an effective role in mitigating financial problems of the growers. The last half of February and March are the best suitable time for early sowing of cucumber whereas its late cultivation could be delayed by July. Hence, the growers should prepare their lands immediately to start early cultivation of cucumber crops from the mid of February, he added.
