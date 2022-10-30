UrduPoint.com

CUI Awards Degrees To 1239 Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 11:00 AM

CUI awards degrees to 1239 graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) awarded degrees to 1,239 graduating students of its Wah Cantt and Attock Campus at its annual Convocation 2022.

According to a press statement issued by the university, CUI conferred degrees to 808 graduating students of the Wah Campus and 431 graduating students of Attock Campus. The degrees were provided at undergraduate and graduate levels in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, 33 graduates of Wah Campus and 28 graduates of Attock Campus were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals on account of their excellent academic performance. Fourteen (14) graduates of Wah Campus were awarded with PhD degrees in the field of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Management Science.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal., Rector CUI presided over the convocation ceremony while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., Director CUI Wah Campus and Prof. Dr. Junaid Mughal, Director CUI Attock Campus presented a Campus report in which they highlighted the achievements of their campuses and future plans.

Speaking on the occasion, the Rector CUI congratulated all graduating students and their parents on attaining degrees and advised them to work hard, and contribute to the development of the country and nation.

He also congratulated the teaching faculty of the University who stand behind the success of these graduates as equally as their parents. The Rector CUI advised graduating students to engage in entrepreneurial activities to create business and job opportunities and contribute towards the economic development of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Job Attock Gold Silver Bronze All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

11 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.