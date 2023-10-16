CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation 2023

As many as 1357 students were awarded with degrees in the Convocation 2023 of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) held on Monday at the Abbottabad campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) As many as 1357 students were awarded with degrees in the Convocation 2023 of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) held on Monday at the Abbottabad campus.

Rector COMSATS, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar as chief guest and Dr. Iftikhar Raja as guest of honor along with Director Abbottabad Campus, Dr. Mohammad Maroof Shah attended the event.

The distinguished guests included the members of senate, syndicate and academic council, deans’ faculty of sciences, chairpersons and heads of different departments, faculty, and parents.

The theme of this convocation was based upon Uswa-e-Husana to emphasize the worth of good deeds and behavior in grooming our lives as individuals as well as society.

The convocation was conducted in two sessions (morning and evening) in which a total of 1357 students including 994 undergraduate and 336 graduates appeared and received degrees in the disciplines of Engineering, business Administration, Sciences, and Information Sciences and Technology.

Moreover, 47 students bagged medals (gold, silver, and bronze) at institute and campus level for their outstanding academic performance in different fields.

Noteworthy, 27 students were awarded PhD degrees in the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Computer Sciences Pharmacy, Environmental Sciences, Development Studies, and Biotechnology.

The ceremony started with the convocation proceedings whereby a respected chief guest declared the convocation open by signing the scroll followed by conferment of medals and degrees to the students (PhD, Masters and bachelor) who passed out in Fall-2022 and Spring-2023.

Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar is a known academician who understands the worth of good education and the role of teachers and parents in shaping up the personalities of youth.

Same was depicted in his address, wherein he thanked the parents who have faced all the hardships to support their children and enable them to achieve a milestone in their professional life.

He also thanked them for putting their trust in COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus management and faculty in grooming and shaping up the future of their children.

He added that the students should follow the rightful path in life that will help them lead a sustainable life.

He advised them to remain devoted and embark on professional challenges with full enthusiasm that will surely take them to new heights of success.

In the concluding remarks, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar showed satisfaction towards management and faculty of Abbottabad Campus for their continuous efforts in uplifting the name of COMSATS in the higher education sector.

On this occasion, Director, Dr. Mohammad Maroof Shah presented the campus report in which he briefed the audience that the motto of COMSATS Abbottabad campus is to produce skilled individuals in different disciplines who can excel in their respective fields professionally.

He congratulated the students for successfully completing their education journey and advised them to maintain their integrity, honor, and hard work in the coming years of life.

He also thanked the parents who recognized the importance of education and overburden themselves to let their children get a professional degree.

In his opinion, the real heroes were the parents who endured the thick and thin for the bright future of their children.

He added that the provision of good education not only resides in the infrastructure and facilities but most importantly in the faculty.

This seems true in CUI, Abbottabad, wherein highly qualified faculty work hard to help students achieve good scores as well as train them to have high morals.

In addition to academics, the faculty is also engaged in expanding the research domains that help to meet the challenges of technological revolutions.

"We are also set to open new programs that provide opportunities to the youth in the region and enable them to survive in the changing global market", he said.

He also updated the audience about construction and start of educational endeavors of COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad campus at Dahamtore, Abbottabad.

In his concluding remarks, he stated that our mission at COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus is to combine valuable education with applied research that leads to skilled persons in diverse fields.

In the ending note, the honorable Director thanked the management and faculty of Abbottabad campus for their devotion and teamwork in making convocation 2022 a success.