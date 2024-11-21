CUI awards degrees to 2,629 graduates at 35th and 36th convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) awarded degrees to 2,629 graduates at its 35th and 36th convocation held at the Convention Centre on Thursday.

A total of 2,629 graduates from the Islamabad Campus were conferred degrees during the event, including 76 PhDs, 775 MS, and 2,193 BS recipients.

The convocation was held in two sessions. The morning session honored 1,261 graduates, including 29 PhDs, while the evening session celebrated the achievements of 1,368 graduates, including 47 PhDs.

Rector CUI, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families.

He commended the faculty and staff for their dedication to shaping the future leaders of Pakistan.

Dr. Qamar highlighted the transformative power of knowledge, urging graduates to draw inspiration from the Holy Quran and uphold truth and integrity in their lives.

Incharge of the Islamabad Campus,Professor Dr. Sohail Asghar encouraged graduates to carry forward the legacy of COMSATS with pride and determination.

He emphasized the importance of ethical conduct and making meaningful contributions to society.

The morning session was graced by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as chief guest. He congratulated the graduates and praised the university for fostering academic excellence and innovation. During the session, 34 gold medals, 33 silver medals, and 24 bronze medals were awarded to outstanding students.

In the evening session, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was the chief guest.

In his address, he underscored the importance of focusing on industry, innovation, and technology to advance the nation.

Established in 1998, COMSATS University Islamabad has emerged as a leading research-based institution in Pakistan. With eight campuses across the country and a wide range of programs in social sciences, natural sciences, and emerging technologies, CUI continues to play a pivotal role in academic and research excellence.

Recognized by the Higher education Commission (HEC) as one of the top ten institutions in Pakistan, CUI remains committed to its mission of research, teaching, and public service.

The convocation marked yet another milestone in the university's journey of academic achievements, celebrating the success of its graduates as they embark on their professional journeys.