CUI, CERN To Strengthen, Expand Collaboration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 06:56 PM
COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) would strengthen and expand collaboration in the field of science and technology
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) would strengthen and expand collaboration in the field of science and technology
This was discussed during an interaction of the CERN delegation and senior officials of CUI.
Hosted a two-member delegation of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) at its Islamabad Campus.
The two member delegation from CERN was comprised of Dr. Luciano Musa, Project Leader ALICE, (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) CERN, alongside Dr. Luca Malgeri, Senior Researcher.
They were joined by Dr. Zafar Yasin, Director CERN Secretariat, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and Dr. Altaf Ur Rahman, Director. CERN, Switzerland.
It was informed that since joining ALICE in 2008 and achieving full membership in 2012, COMSATS University Islamabad has been integral to advancing scientific research in collaboration with CERN.
To revive and expand this partnership, the university leadership recently formed a specialized CERN Liaison Group.
Heading this initiative Dr. Tahir Naeem, Director Planning, Development, and Human Resource Development (P, D and HRD), CUI was designated as Focal Person to manage all collaborative efforts and future programs with CERN.
Dr. Hammad Omer, Head, CUI International Office, Dr. Muhammad Anis-ur-Rehman, Head Department of Physics, CUI, Dr. Uzma Tabassam, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, and Rubina Bhatti, Additional Director (P, D and HRD) were part of the CUI CERN Liaison Group.
The discussants focused on expanding collaboration across CUI's seven campuses, embracing various disciplines beyond Physics, while exploring diverse avenues, like faculty fellowships, research partnerships, and financial support for visiting students, joint projects, and PhD supervision as well as plans for interdisciplinary collaborations.
The CERN officials expressed strong endorsement for CUI's proposed initiatives and broadening collaborative efforts.
Recent Stories
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region
5 children drown in Awaran canal
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with monsoon rains, possible flood
Rupee weakens against dollar
LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workpl ..
Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste management programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region31 seconds ago
-
5 children drown in Awaran canal33 seconds ago
-
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan34 seconds ago
-
CCPO Lahore chairs progress review meeting on development schemes46 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to regulate market prices of flour56 minutes ago
-
Steps under way to increase cotton production in country1 hour ago
-
CDA chief urges modernization via Public-Private Partnership1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements7 minutes ago
-
Admission information centers established at IUB campuses1 hour ago
-
Zia Langau for strengthening digital security in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Preparations finalized to prevent water-logging in city1 hour ago
-
Mobile dental camp set up at Camp Jail1 hour ago