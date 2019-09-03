CUI facing shortage of funds

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) was facing the shortage of funds of Rs 350 million after deducting of its budget by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

According to the sources, the university would not be able to provide salaries of its employees after ten months because of lack of funds.

It was difficult for the university to continue its research programme as well.The university yet could not launch any new project, they added.

The CUI had hinted to increase the students' fees in order to provide salaries of the employees and to overcome the financial crisis.

In case of fee increase the burden would be on the shoulder of parents and the students. The students would have to face difficulty to continue their studies, they informed.

On the other hand, the HEC had deducted the funds of the universities saying that the government was facing financial crises due to which the universities had to work in the limited available resources. The universities had been asked to generate funds at their own hy formulating a proper mechanism.