CUI, Ghana Explores Academic Collaboration Opportunities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
The Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar in a meeting with the Coordinating Director of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of Ghana, Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora held Tuesday discussed academic collaboration opportunities
Ambassador Ahenkora is a prominent figure in Ghana's diplomatic landscape with extensive experience in international relations in various capacities.
In her visit to the CUI campus on Thursday, she was accompanied by her Assistant Director, Ms. Bridget Suglo Nambah, and Pakistan’s Foreign Service academy Liaison Officer, Ms. Iram Batool.
During the meeting, Dr. Hammad Omer, T.I., Head, International Office CUI, provided an overview of COMSATS University.
He highlighted past engagements and potential opportunities with Ghana.
In attendance were: Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Registrar; Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, In-charge Islamabad Campus; Prof. Dr. Saqib Gulzar, Dean Faculty of business Administration; Prof. Dr. Shahida Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Design; and Mr.
Ali Tawab Baloch, Senior Manager International Office. Ambassador Ahenkora expressed her admiration for the achievements and milestones of the university.
Both parties discussed various collaboration options, including academic partnerships, training of faculty, and cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, biomedical materials and development of infrastructures, which would benefit both nations.
The Rector offered scholarship opportunities for MS and PhD programs for Ghanaian students by exempting the entire program fee.
However, the costs of international travel, visas, health insurance, and living expenses will need to be covered by the Ghanaian students.
Ambassador Ahenkora emphasized the importance of university-to-university collaboration between academicians of both countries including South-South cooperation.
She requested that CUI share collaborative proposals based on the discussions held during the visit and assured that she would pursue these opportunities with her country to strengthen academic ties between Ghana and COMSATS University.
