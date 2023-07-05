CUI hold Design and Fine Arts Thesis Show

Thesis Show of graduates of the Department of Art and Design at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) opened at COMSATS Art Gallery, featuring a variety of visual art forms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Thesis Show of graduates of the Department of Art and Design at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) opened at COMSATS Art Gallery, featuring a variety of visual art forms.

The event was inaugurated by the Counselor of Education Embassy of T�rkiye in Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Toyran along with Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar. Ms. Dorotha Berezicki. First Secretary for German Embassy in Pakistan also graced the occasion as a guest of honor.

The 11th Thesis Show of 'B. Design' included the works of 20 graduates, while eight students of Bachelor of Fine Arts displayed their works in their first Thesis Show.

Thesis Show of this year presented a wide variety of Visual Art forms. From graphic design and communication design to illustrations, videography, painting, digital art, animations, printmaking, and even miniature painting, with both traditional and contemporary techniques.

Addressing the event, Counselor of Education Embassy of T�rkiye in Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Toyran, as a chief guest, said: "The significance of four years of individual research and creative studio practice reflect through the student's work on a particular design narrative and brings it into a tangible form in their chosen major field of design practice".

Ms. Dorotha Berezicki said that students have honed their abilities to articulate the concepts, techniques, and intentions behind their creations, and that their work resonates deeply with viewers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Design, Dr. Shahid Mansoor also praised the work of students and expressed her pleasure over the tremendous response the graduating students received from the audience.

Acting Rector, CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar congratulated the graduates and said he felt proud to see the remarkable work of his students.

He said that the students had set a benchmark for the batches to come and wished all the students achieve much more in their professional lives.

Speaking at the occasion the Chairperson of the Department of Art and Design, COMSATS University Islamabad, Ms. Farrah Mahmood, said that the department had always placed a strong emphasis on providing quality education in Visual Art, cultivating the inner creativity of individuals, and allowing originality to flourish.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Amna Hashmi Head of the Department, congratulated the graduates and said that this is the most crucial phase of a student's life and was glad that these students had worked extremely hard to successfully complete their thesis.

The graduates of Bachelor of Design included Areej Zainab Baloch, Areesh Siddiqui, Bareera Ahmad Khan, Eiman Asim, Faiza Arshad, Faseeh Ullah Khan Babar, Mahnoor Farhan Khokar, Moiz Hamid, Nabiha Bint-e-Amer, Omer Ashraf Ghauri, Rafia Ashraf, Sara Tariq, Shiza Mufaz, Walija Nahal, Ayesha Tariq, Nitasha Zainab, Mamoona Shaheen and Nida Rehman Lodhi.

The graduates of Bachelor of Fine Arts included Amna Faisal, Izza Ghafoor, Nawal Imran, Zainab Hassan, Siddiqa Mujeeb, Sidra-tul-Muntaha, Zubeed and Tahila Kazim.

The show was attended by people from civil society and student community.