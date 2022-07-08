CUI holds art and design thesis show

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday arranged Art and Design Thesis Show of Department of Art and Design

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday arranged Art and Design Thesis Show of Department of Art and Design.

The show was inaugurated at CUI Art Gallery by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector, COMSATS University. 10th batch of the of Department of Art and Design presented its thesis show.

Students presented their thesis projects in subjects ranging from visual communication design, illustration, game design, graphic novel and animation projects.

Speaking at the occasion the Coordinator for Thesis 2022, Meezan Ali Mir congratulated the graduating students and said that this is the most crucial phase of a student's life.

This year's student has set a higher benchmark for the students to come, he added.

Head of Department Art and Design, Amna Hashmi said that the B. Design program at COMSATS University Islamabad has come a long way since its inception, purely on the virtues and strengths of the teachers and the students who have defined the department's aesthetics and direction through their works.

Ex- Dean Department of Art and Design Dr. Samra Mohsin praised efforts of the faculty in bringing forth the best out of the students and setting a higher benchmark for the coming students.

Speaking at the occasion Rector COMSATS University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal praised the work of students and said that the significance of four years of individual research and creative studio practice reflect through the students work on a particular design narrative.

He said we expect our young graduates to become active leaders and responsible professionals in a competitive global industry, committed to achieving their career milestones.

He called on the industry to visit the show and give patronage to the design work of the students which were at par with the leading universities of the World.

He also said that visual arts hold the remedy to various stress and mental illness through stimulative work of art.

He said that designers make the world around us more beautiful and meaningful.

Thanking all the participants at the event, Ms. Farrah Mahmood, Chairperson, Department of Art and Design said that Bachelors in Design Thesis is the conclusion of four years of study which focuses on extensive research and practice in the fields of visual Arts and Design.

She wished the graduates of 2022, their teachers and their parents and wished them best of luck for their future endeavors.