CUI Marks Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was celebrated at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Tuesday through arranging a number of activities, showcasing the vibrant cultural traditions of China.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, coinciding with China's 75th anniversary, was aimed at fostering cultural exchange between Pakistan and China, with activities reflecting both countries' rich cultural heritage.
The celebration began with the inauguration of the Pak-China Art and Cultural Exhibits.
The exhibits displayed a stunning array of artwork and cultural symbols that highlighted the deep connection between both nations.
Following the inauguration, participants were treated to performances representing the rich cultural traditions of China, including instrumental performances and various presentations on cultural values.
The Chief Representative of PowerChina in Pakistan,Mr. Yu Chao, as a chief guest, delivered remarks, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in an event symbolizing harmony and friendship.
He also highlighted the immense contribution of PowerChina to strengthen the energy sector of Pakistan.
Recalling the cherished memories in Pakistan, he said that he had spend a long period of his career in this country and received love and respect from its people.
He said relationship between Pakistan and China is not only limited to the state level but at the level of common people.
Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, Incharge of COMSATS Islamabad Campus, emphasized the role of such cultural events in strengthening ties between the two countries.
He also highlighted the educational and cultural significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration of unity, good fortune, and peace.
Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, Dr. Sajjad Qamar earlier presented the welcoming address.
He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is often described as higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans.
Pakistan-China relationship has grown from one of diplomatic cooperation to a multifaceted bond that spans economics, defense, infrastructure, and culture.
The workshops were conducted on traditional Chinese arts, including Chinese Calligraphy and Paper Lantern Making, giving participants a hands-on experience with China's artistic heritage. A cultural exchange workshop explored the traditions and legends behind the Mid-Autumn Festival.
The event concluded with a mooncake section and the release of lanterns, symbolizing the shared hopes and dreams of all attendees.
The participants enjoyed a peaceful and reflective atmosphere, symbolizing unity under the full moon.
The celebration served as a bridge between the two countries, reinforcing the importance of cultural collaboration and mutual respect.
It was a memorable event for all attendees, blending the cultural richness of Pakistan and China.
