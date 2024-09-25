CUI Marks Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was celebrated at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on late Tuesday through arranging a number of activities, showcasing the vibrant cultural traditions of China.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, coinciding with China's 75th anniversary, was aimed at fostering cultural exchange between Pakistan and China, with activities reflecting both countries' rich cultural heritage.
The celebration began with the inauguration of the Pak-China Art and Cultural Exhibits, displaying a stunning array of artwork and cultural symbols that highlighted the deep connection between both nations.
Following the inauguration, participants were treated to performances representing the rich cultural traditions of China, including instrumental performances and various presentations on cultural values.
The Chief Representative of PowerChina in Pakistan,Mr. Yu Chao, as a chief guest, delivered remarks, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in an event symbolizing harmony and friendship.
He also highlighted the immense contribution of PowerChina to strengthen the energy sector of Pakistan.
Recalling the cherished memories in Pakistan, he said that he had spend a long period of his career in this country and received love and respect from its people.
He said relationship between Pakistan and China is not only limited to the state level but at the level of common people.
Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, Incharge of COMSATS Islamabad Campus, emphasized the role of such cultural events in strengthening ties between the two countries.
He also highlighted the educational and cultural significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration of unity, good fortune, and peace.
Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, Dr. Sajjad Qamar earlier presented the welcoming address.
He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is often described as higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans.
Pakistan-China relationship has grown from one of diplomatic cooperation to a multifaceted bond that spans economics, defense, infrastructure, and culture.
The workshops were conducted on traditional Chinese arts, including Chinese Calligraphy and Paper Lantern Making, giving participants a hands-on experience with China's artistic heritage. A cultural exchange workshop explored the traditions and legends behind the Mid-Autumn Festival.
The event concluded with a mooncake section and the release of lanterns, symbolizing the shared hopes and dreams of all attendees.
The participants enjoyed a peaceful and reflective atmosphere, symbolizing unity under the full moon.
The celebration served as a bridge between the two countries, reinforcing the importance of cultural collaboration and mutual respect.
It was a memorable event for all attendees, blending the cultural richness of Pakistan and China.
Recent Stories
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Minister inspects wheat storage centers3 minutes ago
-
Dengue update, 77 new cases, surveillance continues3 minutes ago
-
Protests erupt in Muzaffarabad against forced elections in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
PHA issues fines for health violations in Sahiwal3 minutes ago
-
Drugs smuggling bid foiled13 minutes ago
-
Railways reunite 626 vulnerable children with heirs during eight months23 minutes ago
-
Man killed by wife33 minutes ago
-
Corpse recovered from Chit canal33 minutes ago
-
Woman among two killed in road accidents53 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Quetta explosion53 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, another injured in encounter1 hour ago
-
Omar Abdullah slams Modi regime for hypocrisy on foreign delegates in IIOJK1 hour ago