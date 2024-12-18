Open Menu

CUI Organizes Professional Development Training Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM

CUI organizes Professional Development Training Program

The Faculty Development Academy of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Wednesday organized a Professional Development Training Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Faculty Development academy of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Wednesday organized a Professional Development Training Program.

As many as 29 participants from different offices of principle seat, Islamabad campus and virtual campus participated in the session.

Dr Hammad Umar, Associate Professor and Head of International Office was resource person for the training session.

The objectives of the training were to expand the trainees’ current knowledge, sharpening of their communication skills and improving their verbal as well as non-verbal communication skills.

The interactive training was imparted by the resource person through lecture as well as conducting three interactive exercises during the training session.

The participants were given the opportunity to present their work after exercise. This was a unique experience for participants to have interactive learning between themselves.

Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Sajid Qamar was chief guest of the closing session.

He appreciated the efforts of the FDA and resource person for successfully organizing the training session.

He also emphasized the need of offering training at all tiers of employees of CUI. The Rector CUI presented certificates to the participants of training.

Related Topics

Islamabad All From

Recent Stories

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Aga ..

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..

27 minutes ago
 Father killed, son injured during robbery

Father killed, son injured during robbery

3 minutes ago
 ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

3 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 to ..

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..

41 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

10 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of speci ..

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

42 minutes ago
Media key role in advanced era of digital informat ..

Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..

10 minutes ago
 Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pak ..

Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"

9 minutes ago
 Members of coalition partners also play role in di ..

Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Pri ..

3 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of econo ..

CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of ..

3 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability- ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..

57 minutes ago
 Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle cl ..

Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan