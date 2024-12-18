CUI organizes Professional Development Training Program

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Faculty Development academy of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Wednesday organized a Professional Development Training Program.

As many as 29 participants from different offices of principle seat, Islamabad campus and virtual campus participated in the session.

Dr Hammad Umar, Associate Professor and Head of International Office was resource person for the training session.

The objectives of the training were to expand the trainees’ current knowledge, sharpening of their communication skills and improving their verbal as well as non-verbal communication skills.

The interactive training was imparted by the resource person through lecture as well as conducting three interactive exercises during the training session.

The participants were given the opportunity to present their work after exercise. This was a unique experience for participants to have interactive learning between themselves.

Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Sajid Qamar was chief guest of the closing session.

He appreciated the efforts of the FDA and resource person for successfully organizing the training session.

He also emphasized the need of offering training at all tiers of employees of CUI. The Rector CUI presented certificates to the participants of training.