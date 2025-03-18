Open Menu

CUI Rises In QS World University Rankings By Subject

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 12:30 AM

CUI rises in QS World University Rankings by subject

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has achieved a remarkable rise in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, securing higher positions in Engineering, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences.

As a public-sector university under the Ministry of Science and Technology, CUI has reinforced its status as a top-tier higher education institution in Pakistan with significant improvements across multiple disciplines.

In the latest rankings, CUI’s Engineering & Technology discipline climbed 29 places to 207th globally, placing it among Pakistan’s top three institutions in the field.

The university has also made substantial progress in key subject areas. Chemical Engineering now ranks in the 251-300 range, while Computer Science and Economics have each moved up by at least 50 places, securing positions in the 201-250 bracket, making CUI one of the top two institutions in Pakistan for these disciplines.

The Natural Sciences category saw a 39-spot leap, reaching 331st globally, while Pharmacy and Life Sciences & Medicine surged 50 places to land in the 301-350 range.

Mathematics recorded one of the most impressive advancements, jumping 61 spots to 140th globally, making CUI the top-ranked university in Pakistan for the subject. In the field of Social Sciences & Management, CUI also strengthened its standing, moving up from the 451-500 range to 401-450.

Alongside these improvements, CUI has successfully maintained its rankings in major disciplines such as Chemistry, Electrical Engineering, and Environmental Sciences, reaffirming its strong academic and research foundation.

University Rector, Prof. Sajid Qamar, credited this success to the dedication and hard work of faculty and staff, emphasizing the university’s commitment to academic excellence and research innovation. "This achievement sets a new benchmark for higher education in Pakistan and reflects our institution’s continuous pursuit of excellence," he said.

CUI’s rising trajectory in global rankings highlights its expanding impact on research and education, further strengthening its reputation as a leading institution in Pakistan and beyond.

