UrduPoint.com

CUI Students Display Exquisite Art Pieces

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CUI students display exquisite art pieces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The exquisite collection of art pieces was displayed by the students and faculty members of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) in an exhibition titled "Reflection" kicked off on Tuesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal at the COMSATS' Art Gallery located in the Islamabad Campus.

The exhibition showcased works of Art comprising paintings, miniatures, sculptures, prints and selected thesis created by students and faculty members of the CUI Department of Art and Design.

Professor Afzal while appreciating students said that the quality of work produced by students of Department of Art and Design is quite impressive.

He said that Art and Design are central to translation of knowledge into products.

He said that the advanced countries have developed an appreciation of art and have made it accessible to the masses by creating museums and galleries.

He said that the pandemic has given time to reflect upon ourselves and rediscover the bonds of humanity between us all through various expressions in artwork.

He said that there was enormous potential in commercializing art works to supplement the tourism industry by creating various artifacts and souvenirs that are a true reflection of the rich culture of our country.

Speaking at the occasion, Farrah Mahmood, Incharge COMSATS Art Gallery congratulated students on commencement of their exhibition.

She said that the basic idea behind the exhibition is to prepare students for practical world and provide them with an exposure to criticism of artwork.

Amna Hashmi, Head of the Department of Art and Design shared a summary of the various works of art on display and stressed the need for holding regular exhibitions.

Several students, faculty, officers, media persons and civil society participated in the exhibition. The exhibition is expected to continue till the end of Ramzan.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Civil Society Media All Industry

Recent Stories

Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

16 minutes ago
 WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in ..

WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in 2022 to 3% From 4.7% - Report

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formati ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formation of cabinet

28 minutes ago
 SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop che ..

SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop cheques among students

28 minutes ago
 Three new corona cases reported in RWP

Three new corona cases reported in RWP

28 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complai ..

Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complaints of electricity's consumers ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.