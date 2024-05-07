CUI To Explore Collaborations With Syrian Universities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 08:46 PM
COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) will collaborate with the Syrian Universities in multiple domains including virtual learning, teaching mechanisms, scientific skills and information and communication technology (ICT)
This was discussed during a visit of a delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Education of the Syrian Arab Republic to CUI.
Dr. Rami Waheed Al-Dhulli, Syrian Deputy Minister of Education and Educational Affairs, and Ramez Alraee, Syrian Ambassador to Pakistan led the Syrian delegation.
Delegates from the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research included Dr Manal Sulaiman Saqr, IT Director; Yaseer Saeed Khadra, Director of Scientific Research; Dr Aqil Saeed Mahfoud, Director of International Cooperation.
While delegates from the Ministry of Education, Government of Syria included Najeeb Suhail Salaq, Director (IT), as well as Ragib Ali Al-Jidi, Education Director. Zulfiqar Ali Samin, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Zain Ul Abedin, Joint Scientific Advisor, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan were also present.
Rector CUI, Prof Dr Sajid Qamar extended a warm welcome to the delegates on behalf of COMSATS University, along with his team members.
Head CUI International Office, Dr Hammad Omer, presented detailed achievements and milestones of COMSATS University.
He informed that so far, 11 Syrian students have studied at CUI. The potential collaborative opportunities proposed included, academic exchange programs, faculty development, cultural exchange, Technology and ICT education in Hybrid mode, and collaboration for innovation and research.
The delegates expressed their keen interest in seeking collaboration opportunities with COMSATS University in multiple domains related to virtual learning, teaching mechanisms, scientific skills, and skills proficiency of students and teachers in the field of information and communication technology (ICT), technology-based educational initiatives, and exploring avenues for bilateral scientific and cultural cooperation.
The delegates also expressed interest in CUI’s assistance in improving the rankings of Syrian universities.
The delegates informed that in the year 2000, a Syrian–COMSATS–COMSTECH Information Technology Centre (SCCITC) was established having the patronage of the Presidents of both countries.
However, in the after math of the conflict in Syria and subsequent earthquake the project suffered immensely.
The delegates expressed interest in reviving the SCCITC and improving its outlook.
Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar assured immediate provision of trainings after the completion of codal formalities.
He said that CUI will offer generous post-graduate scholarships to promising students from Syria.
Dr Tahir Naeem, Director, P&D/ HRD; Prof Dr Sajjad A. Madani, Registrar; Prof Dr Saqib Gulzar, Dean, Faculty of business Administration; Prof Dr Sohail Asghar, In-charge, Islamabad Campus; Prof Dr Shamsul Qamar, In-Charge ORIC; and Ali Tawab Baloch, Senior Manager, International Office were also present.
