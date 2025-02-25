CUI, Wah Campus inaugurates new Academic Block-1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its New Academic Block-1, spanning 125,000 square feet.

The ceremony was graced by Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, along with Director Campus, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., Founding Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, H.I., S.I., Registrar CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, and former Directors of CUI Wah Campus, Prof. Dr. Munir Akhtar and Prof. Dr. Shahid A. Khan, along with the Principal Officers.

On this occasion, Rector CUI lauded the dedicated efforts of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., for ensuring the timely completion of the state-of-the-art academic block with exceptional quality standards.

He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of Dr. Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD, and Dr. Jawwad Ahmad, Project Director, for their unwavering commitment to the project’s success.

The New Academic Block-1 features modern educational and recreational facilities, including a cutting-edge library, study hall, faculty offices, well-equipped laboratories, spacious classrooms, lecture theaters, a cafeteria, and a gymnasium for indoor sports.

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) served as the project consultant, while Eiffel Civil & EM Pvt. Ltd. was the contractor.

The CUI Central Works Committee and CUI Wah Campus Civil Works Committee were also recognized for their pivotal role in ensuring the project's timely completion with high-quality standards.

The event was attended by a large gathering of faculty, staff, officers, alumni, and former employees, all of whom were acknowledged for their collaborative efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

Director Campus, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., expressed his gratitude to all attendees and contributors, emphasizing that the new academic block would significantly enhance the learning and research environment at CUI Wah Campus.