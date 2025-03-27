CUI Wah Goes Green: 400kW Solar Power System Inaugurated To Reduce Carbon Footprint
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus, has taken a major step toward sustainability by installing a 400kW Solar Power Generation System to reduce its carbon footprint.
The system was officially inaugurated by Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, Rector CUI, alongside Prof Dr Muhammad Abid, Director CUI Wah Campus, said a news release.
The ceremony was attended by key university officials, including Dr Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD, faculty members, and heads of departments.
The initiative aligns with CUI’s commitment to clean energy adoption and environmental responsibility.
By integrating renewable, affordable, and reliable solar energy, the campus aims to significantly cut its dependence on conventional power sources, leading to a greener and more energy-efficient future.
The project directly supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, ensuring reliable access to sustainable power for campus operations. Additionally, it contributes to SDG 13 – Climate Action by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering energy costs, and promoting environmental conservation.
This milestone underscores CUI Wah's dedication to advancing renewable energy solutions while fostering a culture of sustainability in academia.
