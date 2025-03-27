Open Menu

CUI Wah Goes Green: 400kW Solar Power System Inaugurated To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

CUI Wah goes green: 400kW Solar Power System inaugurated to reduce carbon footprint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus, has taken a major step toward sustainability by installing a 400kW Solar Power Generation System to reduce its carbon footprint.

The system was officially inaugurated by Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, Rector CUI, alongside Prof Dr Muhammad Abid, Director CUI Wah Campus, said a news release.

The ceremony was attended by key university officials, including Dr Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD, faculty members, and heads of departments.

The initiative aligns with CUI’s commitment to clean energy adoption and environmental responsibility.

By integrating renewable, affordable, and reliable solar energy, the campus aims to significantly cut its dependence on conventional power sources, leading to a greener and more energy-efficient future.

The project directly supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, ensuring reliable access to sustainable power for campus operations. Additionally, it contributes to SDG 13 – Climate Action by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering energy costs, and promoting environmental conservation.

This milestone underscores CUI Wah's dedication to advancing renewable energy solutions while fostering a culture of sustainability in academia.

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

1 hour ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

1 hour ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

1 hour ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

1 hour ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan