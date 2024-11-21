CUIST Organizes 13th Convocation, Awarded 29 Gold Medals, 1158 Degrees
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT) Peshawar on Thursday organized 13th convocation here wherein 29 gold medals and 1158 degrees were awarded among the outshined students.
The graduates belonged to sessions from Fall 2019 to Spring 2024, with degrees awarded across various disciplines.
The breakdown of graduates included, Civil Engineering 51, Electrical Engineering 37, Mathematics 19, Computer Science 277, Management Sciences 206, Architecture 45, Technology 65, Health Sciences 164 and English 294.
The ceremony was graced by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry as the chief guest. He congratulated the graduates and highlighted their responsibility to contribute positively to society. “You are indebted to your university and must give back to society by spreading the good. CUSIT’s commitment to higher education and research plays a vital role in national development and economic growth,” he said.
The chief guest praised the University’s focus on research, commending the faculty and administration for fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence. He assured the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s continued support for promoting research culture at the university level.
President of CUSIT, Mohammad Saboor Sethi expressed his gratitude to the chief guest and reiterated the university’s commitment to maintaining high standards in education and research.
Vice Chancellor, Engr Prof Dr Nasrullah Khan, emphasized his dedication to the integration of academic and research activities since taking charge. He encouraged graduates to uphold the university’s values as they embark on their professional journeys.
The graduates expressed heartfelt gratitude to their teachers, attributing their success to the guidance and support they received during their time at CUSIT.
The convocation also honored 29 gold medalists for their outstanding academic achievements.
