Culprit dies while escaping

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The accused involved in the physical assault of an innocent girl was shot dead while trying to escape by snatching the gun from the constable.

According to details, City police had arrested an accused namely Ghulam Fareed over physically assaulting an 11-year-old innocent girl in Mujahid colony the previous day.

The accused made the excuse of a sudden heart attack late at night.

The outlaw tried to escape by snatching the gun from the constable during shifting him to a government hospital and the gun fired in which accused sustained injuries and died.

The medical report proved the physical assault of the girl yesterday and the police arrested the outlaw within a short time after the tragic incident under the directions of DPO Isa Khan Sukhera.

According to police sources, the accused had killed his sister two years before and was released from jail a few months ago.