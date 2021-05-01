Culprit drying laundry at the MoCC advised to use clothing line: Amin

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the culprit drying laundry at the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was advised to use clothing line for the purpose other than railing of the office corridors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the culprit drying laundry at the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was advised to use clothing line for the purpose other than railing of the office corridors.

The SAPM's tweet came after an image made rounds on social media depicting few clothes spread over the railings at the first floor of the Ministry's building which is actually Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH).

Amin said while tweeting the similar image that this sustainable drying was being done by the staff of our neighbors on 1st floor (FOSPAH).

He went on to mention that the culprit was caught and advised to use the clothing line, adding, "All in good humor on #MayDay Smiling face with smiling eyes."