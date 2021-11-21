UrduPoint.com

Culprit Held Involved In Firing On Police Raiding Party

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested the culprit involved in firing on police raiding party in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station, informed the police spokesman.

According to details, the accused namely Bilal shot dead Ghulam Ali and injured Shahzeb during a dispute and was arrested while his co-accused namely Akash alias Kashi opened firing on the police party.

However, the Police successfully arrested Akash after exchange of fire.

SP Potohar while congratulating SHO Saddar Wah and the police team on the arrest of the accused and said the criminals attacking citizens and law enforcement agencies would not spare adding that it was necessary to ensure public safety.

"The accused cannot escape the clutches of the law, and will be challaned with solid evidence," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

