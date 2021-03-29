(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash and Adviser to CM KP for Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday visited the residence of slain girl Hareem Fatima in Karak district where they expressed the government's strong resolve to bring the culprits to justice soon.

They delivered the condolence message of the Chief Minister KP to the members of the bereaved family and offered Fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash said the government would ensure protection of children and maintained that culprits involved in murder of Hareem Fatima would soon be arrested.