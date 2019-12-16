UrduPoint.com
Culprits Involved In International Islamic University Islamabad Clash To Be Taken To Task: Rector

Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai Monday vowed that the culprits in the clash at the university would be taken to the task.

A student was killed and many others were injured when two groups clashed on the university premises on Thursday night.

The IIUI rector, in a statement, said the committee headed by IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, was probing the matter and would submit its report to the administration soon.

He said a search operation in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory was underway in the male hostels to avoid such incidents in future.

Dr Yasinzai said he was in constant contact with the IIUI president, who was making untiring efforts to maintain peace at the campus and find reasons of the incident.

A few elements were making a targeted propaganda after the incident, which was disappointing. "It gives a lot of pain when you see a defamation campaign against a university official," he added.

The rector said the IIUI had been a torch-bearer of peace for the last four decades, which encouraged settling issues with peace and dialogue. "The university will introduce courses and programmes to nurture students so that they become ambassadors of peace in the society."He appealed to the public to support the IIUI saying as the institution was passing through tough times and hoped that with help of society the varsity would once again emerge as a full of life and peaceful education institution.

