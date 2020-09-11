Culprits involved in lahore incident to be penalised: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan

Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan has said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was closely monitoring the ongoing investigation in the Lahore Motorway Rape incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan has said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was closely monitoring the ongoing investigation in the Lahore Motorway Rape incident.

A high level committee headed by Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat is investigating the matter with the assistance of Additional Chief Secretary Home department, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Investigation, Forensic Department and CIA using traditional and modern investigative methods, Chohan said in a statement.

Chohan said that this horrendous incident has left the whole nation mourning. People involved in such a gruesome act will be penalised at any cost, he added.