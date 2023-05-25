UrduPoint.com

Culprits Involved In May 9 Arson Attacks To Be Awarded Exemplary Punishment: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that no concession would be given to miscreants and armed groups who attacked sensitive installations on May 9.

"May 9 cannot be repeated and the culprits involved will be awarded exemplary punishment", the minister said while speaking during a ceremony on the occasion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

She said that the Radio Pakistan building and historical archives were burnt by arsonists.

"Our precious asset was set on fire which cannot be recovered," she maintained.

The district administration and Radio Pakistan staff, the minister said, tried their best to stop the armed groups who carried batons and petrol bombs.

She said many people were injured while trying to protect the building of Radio Pakistan during the arson attack.

The minister said, "They thought that they would be acquitted of this crime, under the guise of political protest," but that was not possible.

