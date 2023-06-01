Culprits involved in May 9 attacks to be awarded exemplary punishment: Tahir Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that miscreants and armed groups who attacked sensitive installations on May 9 would be awarded exemplary punishment. Addressing "Istehkam-e-Pakistan Ulema-o-Mashaikh Conference" here on Thursday, he said that this tragedy could not be considered as an ordinary incident as the arsonists had desecrated the memorials of our martyrs.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council quoted a meeting with the father of a martyr who said that he rejoiced on hearing the news of martyrdom of his son but he wept with tears when monument of his martyred son was destroyed by the miscreants. "I encouraged the brave old man and assured that he had no need to be grieved as now it is the time for the desecrators to shed their tears on what they had done with the national heroes", he added.

He said that Imran Khan poisoned the party leaders and workers which led to the tragedy of 9th May. He said that the miscreants vandalized Jinnah House and put on fire the mosque in its premises which reflected their hate against the islam.

He said that being a political leader, he remained involved in the politics of agitation and cases were registered against him but he never dared to vandalize monuments of the martyrs.

"Whenever anybody tried to tarnish the image of national institutions, I rose up and defended the national institutions as we were fully aware of the fact the division between the nation and army was intolerable", he added.

Ashrafi said that it was a planned conspiracy that they would attack on sensitive military installations to instigate the army to react. They were of the opinion that in reaction, the people would be killed and they would continue their politics on the dead bodies.

He said that the miscreants were thinking that the nation would stand with them but participation of the nation in Yaum-e-Takreen-e-Shuhda proved beyond any doubt that the nation had refuted their act of violence.

He said that the nation as a whole was complainant in this case and wanted that the terrorists must be hanged. The government and the institutions must play their constitutional role in bringing the culprits to the book and no one should be allowed to take refuge by addressing press conference and condemning 9th May incident if he was involved in criminal activities. "I also request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to expedite the process of dispensation of justice by ensuring speedy trial of the criminal by the competent courts", he added.