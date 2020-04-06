UrduPoint.com
Culprits Involved In Sugar, Flour Crises Won't Be Spared: Former Spokesperson Of Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:42 PM

Former spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that people responsible for Sugar and Flour crises won't be spared and after forensic detailed findings no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of the public

Talking to private news channel, he said our PM Imran Khan took a historic step and fulfilled his promise with the nation by making the report public, adding, whosoever involved in minting money on essential products would be treated as per law.

Gill said a detailed report would be issued by a commission on 25th of this month.

Opposition is now scared that Prime Minister Imran Khan's slogan of accountability is not a hollow promise, rather a stark reality, he added.

He assured the public that appropriate action will be taken against the culprits in accordance with law and constitution of the country.

He further said the Prime Minister has zero tolerance against corruption and accountability process will continue.

PTI-led government stands firm by the people in testing times and plays a proactive role in resolution of their problems with following a merit-based policy, he added.

It is utmost effort of the Federal government to ensure sufficient supplies of essential commodities to the masses with the coordination of provincial governments to deal with the challenge of novel corona virus, he mentioned.

