Culprits Mix Poison In Rawal Dam, Thousands Fish Die

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Culprits mix poison in Rawal Dam, thousands fish die

Thousand of fish were found dead in Rawal Dam once again due to toxic substances in water

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Thousand of fish were found dead in Rawal Dam once again due to toxic substances in water. The inner sources stated that this was seven incident when indentified persons throw toxic substances in the water, which cause death of fishes.Both Islamabad District Administration and Federal Police have badly failed to control such horrific incident.

Source stated that mafia allegedly thrown toxic substances in water after failing to get fish catching contract. The maximum water of dam now turned into substandard water.Number of cases of throwing toxic substances in water had been registered in police stations secretariat and Bani Gala.

The secretariat police had also conducted the forensic of water which declare water substandard. Police has so far failed to arrest the culprits despite clear evidences.Sources further revealed that the contractor who wants to get fish catching contact was also give extortion to secretariat and Bani Gala police.The administration had collected water and dead fish samples from the Rawal Lake, which was allegedly poisoned.

The alleged poisoning has also alarmed citizens who consume water from the reservoir.

