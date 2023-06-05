UrduPoint.com

Culprits Of 9th May Would Be Punished: Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:09 AM

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman stresses need for dialogue among all political parties to end political instability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that all culprits involved in the mayhem of 9th May would be punished without any discrimination.

Addressing a public gathering during inaugural ceremony of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Registration Center in Faisalabad on Sunday night, he said that Imran Khan and his party remained involved in the politics of hate.

He said Imran Khan had poisoned the mind of young generation and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used them to challenge writ of the government in a systematic manner.

On other hand, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, who belonged to PPP, stressed need of dialogue among all political parties to end political instability and take the country towards growth and development.

Talking to the state owned tv, she strongly condemned the violent incidents of May 9 and termed them ‘black stain on Pakistan’s history'.

