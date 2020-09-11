UrduPoint.com
Culprits Of Gujjarpura Tragedy Should Be Hanged Publicly To Stem Menace: Abdullah Gul

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan and Kashmir Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul in a statement strongly condemned the Gujjarpura-Lahore-Sialkot Motorway tragedy in which a woman was raped in front of her children during night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan and Kashmir Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul in a statement strongly condemned the Gujjarpura-Lahore-Sialkot Motorway tragedy in which a woman was raped in front of her children during night.

He said that the accused should be caught immediately and hanged on the gallows for several days so that such a tragic incident would not happen again.

He said it would not have happened if Zainab's killers had been hanged in public. He further said that last year a Bangladeshi court sentenced a rapist to death and also ruled that it was not Pakistan where women were raped daily and not punished.

He said the victim woman should be exempted from repeated court appearances.

Repeated court appearances would further damage her honor, he added.

