ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The breeding and raising rare pigeon varieties is more than just a hobby; it’s an art that requires dedication, knowledge, and unwavering passion. Breeders carefully select pairs and explore genetics to enhance each variety's unique traits, promoting the health and sustainability of these magnificent birds.

At the forefront of this passionate pursuit is the Pomeranian Club, led by President Asghar Khattak and Joint Secretary Muhammad Irfan. This dedicated community of pigeon lovers and breeders is committed to elevating the art of pigeon breeding in Pakistan and beyond.

In an interview with APP, Asghar Khattak shared the purpose of his club, “Each year, we organize an exhibition that showcases rare breeds and serves as a platform for education and collaboration among enthusiasts. Members come together to share expertise, exchange breeding techniques, and celebrate the diversity of their feathered friends. The event attracts participants from various backgrounds, creating a vibrant atmosphere of camaraderie and competition. Through this initiative, the rich heritage of pigeon breeding is honoured while inspiring a new generation to appreciate and engage with this captivating hobby.”

“Breeding Pomeranian birds in the hot and humid climates of Pakistan involves unique complexities. Originating in Europe, this specie is known for its striking appearance and thrives in cooler, drier climates. The humid conditions of Pakistan can impact their health and vitality, making it essential for breeders to maintain optimal living environments with proper ventilation and hygiene” he added.

Asghar also emphasized the challenges of hybrid breeding, selecting the right parent pairs to enhance desirable traits while minimizing genetic vulnerabilities. Breeders must monitor health, nutrition, and breeding cycles to ensure successful outcomes, all while understanding the genetic makeup that defines this exquisite breed.

Highlighting the role of media in the growing number of pigeon fan clubs, Secretary Muhammad Irfan stated, “The pigeon farming community is a vibrant network of enthusiasts, breeders, and advocates. Technology and social media have transformed how pigeon lovers connect, share knowledge, and promote their passion. From online forums to local clubs, these connections strengthen the community and elevate the profile of pigeon farming.

Pigeon racing is a cherished global tradition that thrives across Pakistan, attracting enthusiasts eager to showcase their prized birds. Among the most celebrated breeds is the Tippler, known for its endurance and impressive flying capabilities. These majestic birds can soar for hours and often bring home prestigious titles. With some Tipplers fetching astronomical prices, the sport highlights avian diversity and fosters a vibrant community united by a shared passion for these remarkable athletes. In contrast, the Pomeranian Club focuses on promoting the beauty of fancy pigeon breeds.

Irfan provided details about the annual show to be organized by the club in Rawalpindi next month: “The showcase features a dazzling array of breeds, each meticulously cared for by their owners participating from different cities. From graceful Pomeranians to striking black-and-white Magpies and impressive Norwich pigeons, every bird has its own story. The event emphasizes aesthetics while promoting responsible breeding practices to ensure these rare breeds continue to thrive.”

As visitors stroll through rows of aviaries, the air is filled with laughter, chatter, and the soft cooing of pigeons. While competition is fierce, the atmosphere remains friendly and supportive. “It’s about celebrating excellence and encouraging each other,” Irfan remarked. “Winning is great, but the friendships we forge are what truly matter.”

Asghar Khattak the president of the dedicated club noted that Pomeranian pigeons come in 28 colors, with about 12 found in Pakistan. Renowned judges assess the best male and female pigeons from each color category, ultimately selecting a pair as champions based on criteria such as beauty, height, and eye color. Last year’s show was graced by judges from Oman, and the upcoming event will also be monitored by esteemed international judges.

Pigeon fanciers worldwide gather for prestigious events like the World Championship in Belgium and the Great American Racing Pigeon Show. These competitions showcase exceptional breeds, with prize money often exceeding $100,000. Notable events foster camaraderie and elevate the sport, highlighting the dedication of enthusiasts across the globe.