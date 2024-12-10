Cultivating positive thinking enhances mental health: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A two-day conference titled "Innovation and Interventions: Advancing Mental Healthcare through Clinical Psychology" was held at GC University Lahore, where distinguished speakers highlighted the importance of cultivating positive thinking and avoiding negative self-talk as a means to enhance mental health.

"Life is never free from stress, but positive thinking can help manage it," said Dr. Ruhi Khalid, Director of the Institute of Applied Psychology at Beaconhouse National University, during her keynote address. She emphasized Positive Psychology, an emerging field that focuses on human strengths, optimism, and well-being, rather than pathology. She shared practical steps to foster a positive mindset, encouraging participants to focus on uplifting thoughts, avoid self-critical dialogues, and incorporate humor and optimism into their daily lives.

Organized by GC University's Department of Psychology in collaboration with the Pakistan Psychological Association (PPA), the conference aimed to explore how clinical interventions can address mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and maladaptive cognitions.

Prof. Dr. Syeda Salma Hasan, Chairperson of the Department of Psychology at GCU, underscored that the event provided an essential platform for sharing knowledge about clinical interventions that can effectively address mental health issues.

She stressed the importance of making mental health services accessible to all communities and cited psychologist Carl Rogers, emphasizing the need for unconditional positive regard in therapeutic relationships.

The conference featured leading experts in the field, including Prof. Dr. Rafia Rafique, President of the PPA; Prof. Dr. Syeda Shahida Batool; Mr. Muhammad Irfan Kisana, General Secretary of the PPA; Prof. Shireen Asad, a professor from Lahore College for Women; and Max Babri. The speakers discussed diverse topics, ranging from clinical psychology interventions to the spiritual dimensions of mental health.

Mr. Shahid Iqbal, Director General of Punjab Probation and Parole Service, provided insights into the rehabilitation of minor offenders and highlighted the collaboration between GCU’s Psychology Department and the probation service in addressing societal mental health concerns.

Renowned psychologist Prof. Dr. Asir Ajmal urged the development of an independent psychological agenda for Asia, encouraging professionals to move away from reliance on Western models and to tailor interventions to local cultural contexts. His remarks provoked thoughtful discussion among the attendees.