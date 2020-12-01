UrduPoint.com
Cultivation Of Fodder For Livestock Started At Islamia University

Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:41 PM

Cultivation of fodder for livestock started at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Department of Livestock Management, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FVAS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the first time started cultivation of green fodder for its livestock farm.

Department of Livestock Management maintained both large and small animals for the practical training of veterinary students as a requirement of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council.

These animals are also used for research purposes. This is worth mentioning that the Department of Animal Nutrition, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has the largest camel farm facility among the educational institutions of Pakistan.

